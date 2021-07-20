Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hiring more than 100 afterschool academy counselors for their Hoover City Schools locations. Applicants should love working with children, be energetic, enthusiastic, and fun with a great attitude. The Afterschool Academy program begins on August 10, 2021 and runs through May 24, 2022. Starting pay is $10 an hour and benefits may include free individual YMCA membership, program fee reductions, and optional retirement savings plan. To apply for the position, go to ymcabham.org/careers.

U.S. Steel Corporation is hosing a hiring event in Bessemer on Tuesday, July 20. It will be held at the Bessemer Civic Center. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. The company will be accepting applications for a utility person and a utility technician. There will be three testing sessions. Starting pay range is between $18 -$24.

Manufacturing plant Kronospan will hold a job fair on Tuesday, July 20. It will be held at the Anniston Career Center. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open positions include forklift drivers, production assistant, maintenance technicians, shuttle driver/utility. Kronospan is in Eastaboga.