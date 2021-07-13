Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of job fairs for this week:

The Alabama Career Center in Birmingham will hold a Build Your Own Future Job Fair. It will be held on July 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed. You can meet with representatives from GMS Mine Repair, Publix Distribution Center, Regions Bank, School Transportation Solutions, Security Engineers and Spherion Staffing.

Lee Brass Company out of Anniston will hold a job fair on Tuesday, July 13. The company says it needs to add more permanent position to its team. The company is hiring for many foundry positions and skilled positions. The job fair on Tuesday, July 13 will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. There will be another job fair on Tuesday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 27.

Presbyterian Home for Children will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 14. It will be held at the Anniston Career Center on Coleman Road. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Positions available include adolescent care worker, maintenance, sales associate, and donation pick-up driver.

Jasper Lumber Company will hold a job fair on Wednesday, July 14. They are trying to fill operator positions on the second shift. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jasper Civic Center. Onsite interviews and screenings will be conducted.

Old Time Pottery is hosting a 3-day hiring event. The retailer is looking for people who have retail experience. The management team will be conducting interviews on the spot. The hiring fair will begin on Friday, July 16 and run through Sunday. Hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can apply at oldtimepottery.com/pages/otp-careers.