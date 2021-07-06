Looking for a Job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of job openings for this week:

If you like movies, then you will love this job. AMC Theatres is hiring nationwide. The theatre is looking for people to work part-time and full-time hours and to fill manager positions. You can find more details on how to apply on the company’s website.

The Pelham Police department is looking for dispatchers. Employees will be responsible for receiving varied calls for service and for transmitting requests to the proper person and dispatching proper equipment and personnel for situation. Compensation begins at $40,000. You can find an application on the city’s website at https://pelhamalabama.gov/156/Employment-Opportunities. The final date to submit an application is Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

Coming up on Thursday, Jasper Career Center will host a Job Fair. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Onin Group is hiring 60 to 70 positions at Mercedes in Vance. The jobs include production operators, forklift drivers, and warehouse workers. You can register at alabamaworks.alabama.gov or call 205-221-2576.

The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce will host a 2021 job fair on Sunday, July 11. It will be held at Parnell Memorial Library. Hours are from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.