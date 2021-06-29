Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of job openings for this week:

The city of Northport is looking for a construction senior crew member. This job entails performing craft level and senior crew members duties including installing, constructing, and maintaining Public Works projects. The pay grade starts at $15.91 hourly (minimum) to $21.11/hourly. You can get an application from the city of Northport receptionist or by visiting the city of Northport website, www.cityofnorthport.org. The closing date for this job will be Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m. If mailed, the application must be postmarked by Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is hiring for the positions of Deputy Sheriff and Jail Deputy. According to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page, APOSTC Deputy Sheriffs can make between $59,529.04 – $85,715.55 annually with incentives. Non-APOSTC Deputy Sheriffs can make between $57,438.83 – $85,715.55 annually with incentives. Jail Deputies can make between $46,263.20 – $73,489.85 annually with incentives. To apply for the job, visit the Shelby County Law enforcement Personnel Board website at www.shelbylepb.com.

West Shore Home will host a hiring event on Tuesday, June 29. The company specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling. It is looking for carpenters, residential remodelers, construction workers plumbers and more. The hiring event will be held at its location on 930 Markeeta Spur Road in Moody. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are interested are encouraged to register via Eventbrite for an interview time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Albertville Nursing Home will host a job fair on Friday, July 2. It will be held at the Albertville Career Center which is located at 5920 U.S. Highway 431. The nursing home is looking for restorative aide, certified nursing assistants, RN/LPN, Cook/Baker/Kitchen Help/Dishwasher and housekeeping and laundry. The job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.