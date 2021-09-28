Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

Aerotek is hiring process associates for the Honda Plant in Lincoln. The company will be interviewing applicants at the Anniston Career Center on Tuesday, September 28. Hours are from 9 a.m. to Noon. Pay rates start at $20.05- $21.35 (depending on experience). You are asked to bring an updated resume for onsite review.

The Calera Fire Department is hiring. To apply for the job, go to cityofcalera.org. Some of the benefits for this job include health, dental and vision insurance, RSA Tier 1 and advanced training and continuing education.

The Alabama ABC Board will host a career fair on Tuesday, September 28. The board will be hiring for retail sales associates. The career fair will be at the ABC Store #58 at 3232 Galleria Circle in Hoover. Hours are from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Desoto Caverns in Childerburg is hiring. The park is looking to hire service team members who want to guide guests through experiences at the Caverns and park. Service team members also serve guests on unique attractions and/or retail. There will also be learning opportunities to trades like blacksmithing and baking. You can apply at Desoto Caverns. It is located at 5181 DeSoto Caverns Parkway in Childersburg.

Publix is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, September 29. The grocery chain is hiring warehouse selectors. The hiring event will be held at the McCalla Distribution Center. It is located at 7200 Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. You can apply at jobs.publix.com/ALAD.

Chilton County 911 is hiring full-time dispatchers. The job is full-time. The pay rate is between $14.23-$18.56 an hour. You can apply at chilton911.org/employment.