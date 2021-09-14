Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

The Piedmont Police Department will be conducting a PT Test on Saturday, September 18. It will be held at the Piedmont Civic Center beginning at 9 a.m. The test will be open to the public for anyone interested in becoming a police officer. You must be 19 years or older, have a current Alabama driver’s license and no felony convictions or pending cases in court.

The city of Hoover is looking for a Master plumber. If you are interested in this position, you can find more information at :http://agency.governmentjobs.com/hoover/default.cfm?

The Alabama Career Center System is partnering with Birmingham District attorney Danny Carr, Jim Burke Automotive, Redemption Earned, Workfaith Birmingham, the Church at Brook Hills to host the Second Chance Jefferson County Job Fair. It will be held Tuesday, September 14 at the Boutwell Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Several companies will be on hand for the job fair.

Payroll Services, LLC is hosting a Mega Job Fair in Cullman. It will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 1704 2nd Avenue Southwest. Hours are from 7 a.m. to Noon. Several companies will be on hand to hire including the city of Cullman.

APS will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 14. It will be held at the office at 2616 Commerce Circle in Irondale. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company will be hiring for foundation and construction crew members, carpenters, technicians, and sales.

Children of Alabama will host a Nursing Career Fair on Monday, September 20. It will be held at the Bradley Lecture Center at Children’s of Alabama. The nursing career fair is open to the public. To search available slots and sign up for an interview slot with one of our nursing leaders, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040448afa928a0f49-onsite. Attendees are encouraged to search for job opportunities and submit applications at www.childrensalcareers.org.