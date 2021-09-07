Looking for a job? Join CBS 42 on Tuesday for our local job bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for a job or perhaps, a career change? CBS 42 wants to help you learn about the opportunities available. Here’s a list of who’s hiring and job fairs for this week:

McCorquodale Transfer, a household moving and delivery company, is looking for people to join their staff. The company is located at 2714 Second Avenue north in Birmingham. Some of the responsibilities will be packing, moving, delivery and warehouse labor. You can email your resume to a recruit at Lindsay@mccorquodale.biz.

The city of Northport is looking for a part-time school crossing guard. The job requires working in all types of weather and working five days a week, morning and afternoon on school days. The hours for this position will be from 7:20 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can get an application from the city of Northport receptionist or by going to the city’s website at www.cityofnorthport.org. The closing date for this job is Friday, September 10 at 4 p.m. If mailed, your application must be postmarked by Thursday, September 9.

Ollie’s is holding a national hiring event on Wednesday, September 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be for positions at stores and distribution centers. There will be on-the-spot-interviews.