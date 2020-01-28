Looking back on Alabama’s ‘Snowmageddon’ in 2014

BIRMINGHMAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This time six years ago, many people across Alabama dealt with icy conditions that went by different names, be it “Snowmageddon” or “Snowpocalypse.”

No matter what you called it, chances are that you were probably affected by it, from icy roads that left many cars stranded to dropping temperatures that caused many Alabamians to cancel school, work and regular appointments.

Check out the video from some of the sights of the icy weather from January 2014.

