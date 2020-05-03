Look up Tuesday afternoon, 117th Air Refueling Wing plane flying over hospitals in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft from the 117th Air Refueling Wing will be flying over hospitals in Huntsville and Birmingham Tuesday.

This mission is a part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover under Operation American Resolve.

The purpose of this flyover is to show appreciation to the thousands of American heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the support that America needs. It is part of a normal training mission and will demonstrate the continued readiness of the 117 ARW during this pandemic. The flyover is also intended to lift morale in Huntsville and Birmingham due to the severe health and economic impacts from the coronavirus.

Here are the approximate times and locations for the flyovers:

Huntsville Hospital 12:45 p.m.

St Vincent East 1:07 p.m.

St Vincent 1:10 p.m.

UAB 1:10 p.m.

Princeton 1:10 p.m.

Shelby 1:16 p.m.

Grandview 1:23 p.m.

Brookwood 1:23 p.m.

UAB Highlands 1:24 p.m.

Residents in the areas around the hospitals listed above will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

