Look up! 3 planets to align right before sunrise Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will line up beside the moon just before sunrise Tuesday. You will want to look southeast to see the cluster of planets.
According to Space.com, the three planets will not appear close together in the sky again for a few years.
The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase since the full moon was last week.
Keep an eye to the sky later this month, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak before dawn on April 22.
