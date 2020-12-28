Longtime Trussville Pastor Dewey Corder dies on Christmas Day

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Dewey Corder, a longtime Trussville pastor and former Alabama Baptist State Convention president, passed away on Christmas Day. He was 80 years old.

Corder had been the pastor at Central Baptist Church for more than 20 years. The church’s Facebook page says he suffered a “major cardiac event” on Friday.

“Dewey is healed and is in the arms of Jesus,” the post read.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Corder. His funeral will be held on Jan. 2 at First Baptist Church in Trussville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the service starting right after.

Central Baptist Church is asking for prayers for Corder’s family at this time.