Longtime Otey’s Tavern chef Rodney Davis honored, given key to Mountain Brook

Rodney Davis, a longtime employee at Otey’s Tavern, was recognized for his 30 years of service in Mountain Brook. (Courtesy Wil Gaines)

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A chef who has worked at the popular Mountain Brook restaurant, Otey’s Tavern, for 30 years, was recently honored for his service, both in the kitchen and in the community.

On Monday, Rodney Davis was given a key to the city by Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch, who said the success of Otey’s, which has been a cornerstone of the city’s Crestline Village for years, was due in large part to Davis.

“The way he serves his customers, Rodney has helped grow up families, helped kids grow up,” Welch said. “He has meant so much to this community.”

Davis said he was honored by the recognition.

“I’m just still in shock,” Davis said. “A place that I have worked for for 30 years, that has loved me and has taken me in as their own, that just means a lot.”

Welch said David had set an example for his family on the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity.