BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has died following a recent illness.

Deputy Chad Allinder, 50, died Sunday after a “brief and sudden illness,” the JCSO reported. He had worked for the department for 18 years.

“Chad was known for his mischievous personality and never met a stranger,” JCSO Sgt. Joni Money said. “He lived each day as if it were his last and he was incredibly kind and giving.”

JCSO tweeted a video of a radio dispatch of Allinder’s ‘End of Watch” call on Monday.

According to the department, Allinder was fond of animals and adopted many over the years.