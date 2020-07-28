Longtime Center Point firefighter Kyle Dodd dies

(Courtesy of Center Point Fire Department)

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point Fire Department has lost one of their own.

On Tuesday, the department announced the death of Capt. Kyle Dodd, who had been with the department for seven years. The announcement was made on the department’s Facebook page.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Dodd family, the Center Point Fire family, and the Oneonta Fire Family,” the post read.

Arrangements are being made.

