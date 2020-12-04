Longtime Birmingham journalist Andrea Lindenberg joins CBS 42 Morning News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Andrea Lindenberg, a longtime broadcaster who has worked in the Birmingham area for over 20 years, will join Jack Royer on the news desk as co-anchor of the CBS 42 Morning News.

Lindenberg, who has worked for both WBRC and WVTM in her career, will start on the desk Jan. 7.

A Birmingham native, Lindenberg began her career at CBS 42, where she was a weekday reporter and weekend anchor. She returns to the station with more than 20 years of broadcast experience in central Alabama. Throughout her career, she has received many accolades for her work, including an Emmy Award for “Best Broadcast,” an Associated Press award for “Best Reporter,” and an Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting and spot news coverage. She is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Speech Communications, and a member of the Church of the Highlands.

“My career in television started at CBS 42 right out of college. So, I’m going back home to my first love, which is television news, at the very station that gave me a shot in the first place,” Lindenberg said in a statement. “I’m so excited to join people I’ve been friends with for years as their newest team member. I’m honored to continue my path as a broadcaster in my hometown. I’ve worked hard to make Birmingham proud of me. My goal is to help people wake up and start their day with all the information they need.”

Lindenberg will be greeted by familiar faces at CBS 42. Her past news experience includes working alongside Art Franklin, an Emmy Award winner and co-anchor of the CBS 42 Evening News. She will be co-hosting The CBS 42 Morning News with Jack Royer, the son of veteran Birmingham broadcaster Mike Royer, whom she sat alongside at the news anchor desk at WVTM for several years.

“Andrea brings a wealth of local news experience to our viewers. Her knowledge of the people and places in our viewing area will be invaluable to our morning news,” CBS 42 News Director Rob Martin said.

Most recently, Lindenberg has spent the last four years as co-host of “Matt and Aunie” on Talk 99.5 in Birmingham. Known for her vibrant personality and focus on impactful stories, she will now bring her energy and knowledge to CBS 42 viewers every morning.

“Andrea Lindenberg is an accomplished local journalist, with an infectious love for Birmingham and Central Alabama,” CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Cromwell said. “We are thrilled as she joins the CBS 42 News team of award-winning journalists, including Sherri Jackson, Art Franklin, and Jack Royer.”