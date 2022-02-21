BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime member of the Bessemer Police Department has died.

Lt. Mac McKisson died over the weekend, city officials confirmed in a Facebook post. According to his LinkedIn page, McKisson, originally from Detroit, first joined the department in 1995 as a patrol officer, working his way up to lieutenant.

Throughout his career, he worked as a traffic investigator, a narcotics investigator, a patrol sergeant and a patrol commander. Between 2000 and 2001, he worked as a Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer within the city.

Outside of law enforcement, McKisson also worked as a DJ and ran his own business, 1 Time Entertainment Mobile DJ Service.

“He was well-respected in the Bessemer community and beyond,” the post read. “He will be sorely missed.”

No cause of death was announced.