TONIGHT: Dropping below freezing across the northern 2/3rds of Alabama. Lows in Central Alabama range from 25-32°. The sky will remain mostly cloudy. North wind at 5-10 mph keeps wind chills in the low 20s.

SUNDAY: The sunshine will eventually break out Sunday, but we stay chilly. Highs again remain in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: An upper air shortwave helps kick off a surface low to our west that will push across Lower Alabama Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll be on the colder side of this system, so no unstable air will be in place to support thunder, but we will see some off and on showers. Rain won’t be particularly heavy. We’ll average around a quarter to a half inch of rain with this system. Highs climb into the upper 50s ahead of the rain Monday afternoon, but drop back into the low 50s Tuesday.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Models have struggled a bit with the late-week forecast, with very little consistency on when our next chance of rain will be. We could see some showers again as early as Thursday, but at this point we don’t have much confidence in any rain chance on any given day past Tuesday, so we’ll keep those rain chances pretty low or at zero for now. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s, and lows again dipping below freezing by Thursday and Friday.

