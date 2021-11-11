Long-running Veterans Day parade resumes after COVID halt

FILE – Participants march in the 70th annual National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham, Ala., are shown on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Reduced to an online-only event in 2020 because of COVID-19 safety precautions, the parade will stretch through downtown Birmingham on Thursday in a traditional format that includes military units, ROTC groups, floats, veterans organizations, high school bands and lots of waving flags. (Joe Songer /The Birmingham News/AL.com via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A patriotic procession billed as the nation’s longest-running Veterans Day parade will roll through Birmingham Thursday after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Veterans Day Parade was reduced to an online-only event in 2020 because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

But this Veterans Day it will stretch through downtown Birmingham in a traditional format that includes military units, ROTC groups, floats, veterans organizations, high school bands and lots of waving flags.

The head of the group that stages the parade says the goal is to have as normal of a parade as possible this year.