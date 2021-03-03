Lone grocery store in Blount County town to reopen after 2020 fire

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in the Blount County town of Cleveland will soon have a grocery store again after fire destroyed the business in October 2020.

The owner of S and S foods said construction on the new building is underway.

“We might have a roof on it by the end of next week and it is going to take me three or four weeks to get stuff on the inside,” said Donald Estes, with S and S Foods.

Estes said he hopes to open up by the end of April, as long as the weather allows for crews to continue working.

“I will be looking forward to seeing all of my customers back at this store,” said Estes.

Customers are looking forward to having a grocery option in town again. Many have had to drive to other towns or communities for needed items.

“We get our meats fresh every day, so that means six days a week, we are traveling up to Holly Pond,” said Misty Jones, who owns J’s Café in Cleveland.

Jones was one of Estes’ most frequent customers. She has had to drive about 20 minutes away to his other location and is happy to hear about the store’s return.

“If we run out of something they are just right around the corner, and it saves on gas with gas prices going up and it will be a big help to us,” said Jones.

Estes said he had to order extra groceries for locations in Holly Pond and Dodge City to supply the customers who drove from Cleveland.

“With a pandemic on, we were real limited on stuff we could get,” said Estes.

Employees at the Cleveland store were offered jobs at Estes’ other grocery stores. Workers will be able to return.

“They’re all ready to come back. All we have to do is turn the lights back on and get with it,” said Estes.

S and S had been in Cleveland about five years before the fire. Estes said the new store will be bigger once it is finished.

“They have been a huge part of our community and we’ll be glad to have them back,” said Jones.

