Locust Fork schools to go remote for remainder of the week to slow spread of COVID-19

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WIAT) — Locust Fork Elementary and High Schools will conduct classes remotely for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, school officials said that both schools will be remote-only beginning on Aug. 17 and ending Friday, Aug. 20.

“To slow the spread of Covid,” the post said, “Locust Fork High School and Locust Fork Elementary will be remote for students beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17 through Friday, August 20. Students will return to school on Monday, August 23. All Faculty and Staff will report to campus on a normal school schedule and will be prepared to answer questions about school work and/or schoology.”

Blount County Schools have encouraged masking in classrooms but have not made them required, according to their website.