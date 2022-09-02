JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wesley Wayne Moore was found alongside another inmate on the floor of an inmate day space. Medical staff at the jail were able to revive the other inmate by using Narcan, but were unable to revive Moore.

The coroner’s office said Moore was taken to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Moore had been in inmate at the Jefferson County Jail since August 20 when he was booked in on several charges.

An autopsy will be performed later Friday to determine the cause and manner of Moore’s death. The circumstances surrounding Moore’s death continue to be investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at this time.