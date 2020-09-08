Locust Fork High, Elementary Schools closed through Monday due to COVID-19

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WIAT) — Locust Fork High School and Elementary School will be closed from Wednesday until next Monday due to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Classes will still be held but via remote learning options only. In-person learning will resume next Tuesday for all blended learners.
All faculty and staff will still report to the schools during this time in order to help parents and students navigate the “Schoology Platform.”
