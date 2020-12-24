Locals come out for last minute Christmas shopping despite COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The shopping experience has changed like never before in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic for stores during the holiday season.

Many of them continue to limit the amount of people who can shop at one time, while customers are now required to wear face coverings and social distance.

The holidays typically known as one of the busiest times of the year for stores like Kohl’s and other shopping venues. But this year, due to the pandemic clothing businesses have taken a major hit with many people choosing to make their purchases online or reducing spending.

Cathie Simpkins, a shopper at Kohl’s, said this year she’s noticed stores are making a bigger effort to draw people in to support their businesses. Shopper Marko Requena added that he’s following safety protocols, but has continued his typical shopping patterns.

“The stores are still packed restaurants are still packed. You go to Lowes, you go to Home Depot, you go to Kohls, and Walmart and there is no difference in the parking sizes there is no differences in the traffic. Highway 280 is just as backed up at 5 p.m. as it has been every year,” Requena said.

“I was surprised when I got here to see that it’s pretty busy but they are handling it very appropriately. They are 6 foot distancing and people are wearing masks and they are cleaning, so I felt comfortable going in,” Simpkins said.