Local superhero President Austin publishes a children’s book

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the catchphrase “Don’t forget to show love!” President Austin Perine visited the CBS 42 Morning News crew to share his latest goal: becoming a published author.

The pint-sized superhero is known for serving meals to Birmingham-area communities and their homeless.

Austin’s father, Terrence Perine, shared some insight into the new book.

Pernine stated that the inspiration for the book came from him and Austin watching television one day. They were watching a show about pandas that featured a mother leaving her cub, sparking Austin’s curiosity about the cub’s living situation. It was then that Pernine explained to Austin what homelessness is and how it affects people.

“The goal was to get as much help as we could. Austin has been traveling the country feeding the homeless and reminding the people to show love. Now he’s wanting to get help from his classmates and kid’s alike,” Terrence Pernine said.

Austin became concerned about homelessness, which eventually turned into traveling the country, feeding the homeless across the country.

“I had no idea it would become a national story. I just wanted to help him get out and do what he asked me to do, which was to feed the homeless and take him to get some sandwiches. So it was a complete surprise but a pleasant one, needless to say,” Pernine said.

Austin now has a gofundme that has accumulated over $90,000 in donations.

“The goal is to, not only to build a rehab center [for the homeless], but to get many kids to take initiative in the communities,” Pernine said.

You can purchase the book here.

