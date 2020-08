Pleasant Grove, Ala. (WIAT)- You can hear from the candidates for mayor and city council in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.

The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a virtual forum on Zoom. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.

To send your questions to the candidates, email socialsction@birminghamdst.org. To join the Zoom meeting, the id is https://zoom.us/J/98028944442, Zoom meeting ID: 980 2894 4442.