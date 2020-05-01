Local shops in Hoover ready to reopen following COVID-19 closures

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) — Many local store owners in Hoover are opening their doors for the first time in weeks since the stay at home order went in effect.

The owner of Wrapsody in Hoover said for the past six to seven weeks, she’s been doing only curbside pickup, and her loyal customers are what’s been keeping her going.

“We never know what to expect with things like this. We’re taking it day by day and we’ve never had to face something like this before. We of course were excited but also apprehensive. We obviously are wanting to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible. That’s our number one concern in this so we’ve been preparing these seven weeks on what opening would look like, what precautions to take to make everyone feel comfortable,” Wrapsody owner Christie Howell said.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce said small shops have been reporting 80-90% decrease in sales. Chamber President Paul Dangel said they’re ready to get business going again, but are also being cautious.

“Just having some feeling or normality and having retail stores back open not only here in stadium trace but in Patton Creek, Riverchase Galleria, all back across 280 and all Hoover. Just getting retail back and running,” Dangel said.

Howell said the store will keep their door open, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and encouraging their customers to do the same.

“That part has been so emotional and so encouraging to see our loyal customers come and support us. I live here locally. We have other locations too so that means the world to me and my husband and we have a family and this has been my dream forever to have my own store,” said Howell.

Howell said Wrapsody will not be accepting returns right now and will be constantly sanitizing around the shop.

