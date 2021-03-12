Local scout troop moves forward with projects after trailer stolen in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local scout troop in Birmingham had their trailer stolen from the 6th Avenue Baptist Church Parking in 2020. The trailer contained thousands of dollars worth of equipment and memories long gone.

“It’s kind of hard to think about. You know, all of those years marked down are just kind of gone,” scout member Alex Mathis said.

Despite the setback, Troop 415 pressed forward and continued to work on projects to benefit the community. One of those projects was done by Senior Zachary Graham, who focused on hypertension, or high blood pressure, within the African American community.

Graham has put blood pressure machines inside a couple of barbershops in the Birmingham area. Along with the machine to check one’s blood pressure, he has also placed several graphs, notes and other information on hypertension.

“Green is healthy. And you know, red is down here is like really bad. You would need to go see a doctor,” Graham said.

Graham’s scout leader Robert Young Jr. says it can be tough to talk about health issues, especially within the African American community.

“It’s one of the reasons he wanted to do this; to make it easier for people to come in and check their blood pressure,” Young said.

The subject of hypertension hits Graham a little close to home.

“My father had a stroke dealing with hypertension. So, I kind of wanted to make a difference with stuff like that,” Graham said.

One of the shops Graham placed a machine was Anthony’s Barber Shop downtown. The original owner, Anthony Twain James Sr., died in 2019 because of hypertension. James’s son, Anthony James Jr., says he is appreciative of the idea of the machines in the shop and is thankful Graham thought of the idea.

Graham also placed a machine across the street at Etheridge Brother and Sister Barber and Beauty Shop. The owner Willie Etheridge says having machines like that in a barbershop will do more than just start the conversation of hypertension.

“So, this could really be something…that can really be something good and serve the community and stuff like that,” Etheridge said.

Graham hopes his project will save lives.

“Just knowing if you are healthy or not. And this makes you act quickly on it that can save a lot of lives,” Graham said.

Another member of Troop 415 to complete a major project was Alex Mathis. He decided to do landscaping for his school, Oak Mountain High School. Mathis says a lot of the greenery at the school looked unkempt and needed cleaning. He says he spent several weekends, hours at a time, trimming bushes. Though he is a busy student, Graham says he’s happy to do something to help the school.

“So, I noticed the hedges and the garden areas needed some work. So, I went to my principal and asked her if I could potentially work on these hedges and kind of clean up the school,” Mathis said.