BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across central Alabama announced they would delay opening Tuesday following strong overnight storms. A full list of school delays can be viewed below.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected Tuesday morning while gusty winds could lead to sporadic power outages and downed trees. Over 50,000 people were without power as of 5:30 a.m.

SCHOOL DELAYS

ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS

1 HOUR DELAY OPENING

BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS

1 HOUR DELAY OPENING

CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

CLEBURNE COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL

2 HOUR DELAY OPENING

WALLACE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DELAYED OPENING UNTIL 10 AM