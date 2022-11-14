MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Black Friday is a little over a week away, but shoppers are already buying holiday gifts.

The International Council of Shopping Centers estimates that over $1.5 trillion will be spent this holiday season.

Local retail stores like Snoozy’s Kids and The Pants Store have been preparing for this holiday season since the summer.

Still, both stores have seen slowdowns in getting inventory and inflation raising the merchandise price.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” the owner of The Pants Store, Michael Gee, said. “Supply chain issues were never really an issue at all; you might have a slow down here or there for one reason or another, some type of natural disaster in another country but never like this.”

“Some things we ordered way back in may for immediate delivery we’re just now receiving,” the owner of Snoozy’s Kids, George Jones, said. “We just don’t know exactly when we’re going to get a product that’s been a pain, but we’re learning to work with that.”

Some price increases have been passed down to shoppers.

Gee said their store has been fortunate to remain affordable for their shoppers.

Snoozy’s Kids and The Pants Store will be open on Black Friday.