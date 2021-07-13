Local restaurants supporting cancer research during Fiesta Ball Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Six restaurants will offer special menus to ticketholders throughout Fiesta Ball week. This event is a new take on the annual fundraising event hosted by the Young Supporters Board of the O’Neal Comprehensive Center at UAB.

Organizers say this event is being reintroduced after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Fiesta Ball Week will take place July 17-24 and will also feature an online auction. Tickets are not required to participate in the Fiesta Ball Week online auction, which will feature a range of items from a weekend vacation at Lake Martin and a round of golf for two at Pursell Farms. The auction will open at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 and close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. All proceeds will benefit the O’Neal Cancer Center.

Participating restaurants include Sol Y Luna, El ZunZun, Little Donkey, La Paz, Craft’s on Church Street and all eight Birmingham-area Taco Mama locations.

For more information on Fiesta Ball Week, log onto UAB Giving-Advancement Services – The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center Young Investigator Grant Fund