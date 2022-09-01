BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB fans are gearing up for tonight’s football game, tailgating all around Protective Stadium. Local restaurants around the area are prepping for the crowds as well.

Several local restaurants in the area say they have made some adjustments this season for the anticipated big crowds, and they are hoping it turns into big bucks this football season.

K and J’s Elegant Pastries and Creamery owner Kristal Bryant says their business is new to the area, but feels the World Games prepared them well for football season.

Bryant says large events that occur within the area have proven to have a positive impact on their business, increasing sales greatly. She says they are excited to welcome guests from all over this football season.

“Anytime we can put our business on a platform as large as this, you know, where we have people coming out of town and we have people that are local that may not have heard about us, but they’re coming down for the game, we’re always excited about it,” said Bryant. “So, I’m super excited about today.”

In preparation for the large crowds, Bryant says they bring in extra employees and extend their hours so they may continue to serve customers successfully.

Bryant says they will remain open until game time at 7:00 p.m. this evening and encourage tailgaters to stop by for a gameday-themed sweet treat.

“Every game day, we will offer game day treats,” said Bryant. “So, we have cute little cupcakes with the logos on them, you know, for the teams. And then always, we prepare like a Saturday, a super busy Saturday.”

Mugshots general manager Randall Peterson says college football season can be difficult to navigate, but that the USFL season helped them with preparations for this fall.

Peterson says on gamedays they prepare extra food and have extra servers on hand to ensure all customer needs are met.

He says they love that UAB’s football games are hosted at Protective Stadium, as the big crowds make it a win-win situation for his business.

“Last season they were here,” said Peterson. “Getting to see the parade and everyone come walk through that’s always awesome. You know, it brings a lot of attention in here. It fills up all the little parking lots. You got people watching the team come in and rooting on the local team. So that always brings in more business- more people around the area.”

Peterson encourages guests and tailgaters to stop by for their game day specials before or after the game.