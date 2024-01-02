BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to residents in Hoover, Homewood and Vestavia Hills their trash has been piling up by the day since Christmas.

In a statement from Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, the City of Hoover is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and city public works crews have been going into various neighborhoods to assess the issue.

An effort Forestdale resident, Michelle Jones said she wants to see happen in her neighborhood.

“I have filed numerous complaints on the county website as well as taken screenshots of my complaints,” said Jones.

Like the other three cities, Jones said Amwaste is the garbage pickup service for her area.

Jones said she first noticed a delay in trash pickup services around Thanksgiving and it has continued well through Christmas.

“They would say that they would be running a day behind schedule, and they would pick up on Thursday as opposed to our regular pickup day on Wednesday,” said Jones. “Thursday would

come and no one would come to pick up our trash.”

Fortunately, Jones said the trash has been picked up as of Monday, but she fears the issue will keep recurring which is why she wants it addressed.

“We really need to get some answers concerning this and some actions need to be taken to correct this problem that we are experiencing,” said Jones.

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashaunda Scales said she is aware of the problem, and she is doing what she can to help resolve the issue.