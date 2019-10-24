Local pastors offer support to the community as they mourn Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the community is praying for Kamille’s family, local pastors say now is the time to rely on faith the most.CBS 42 joined in as V 94-9 extended their “Think Tank” broadcast Wednesday to dive into how this story is weighing in Birmingham.



Program director and host Chris Coleman, brought in pastors to open the conversation. The question – how do people of faith make sense of something so tragic?



Pastor Thomas Beavers of New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Thomas Beavers of New Rising Star Church explained, “We do know it’s in the hands of God. We trust God, we trust God for his peace. We trust God even when we cannot trace God.”



Lawrence Jackson, senior pastor at Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church said, “I think this breaks everyone in the community. I think it’s a process, my words to them, inspiration to the family is, let’s go through this process together and take time to heal.”



Chris Coleman says the live broadcast with Pastor Lawrence Jackson and Pastor Thomas Beavers can be heard again today at 4 p.m. They’ll have an update on how Cupcake’s family is coping, and how you can help them.

