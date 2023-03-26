BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Red Cross is on the ground in Mississippi assisting those who have been impacted by powerful storms over the weekend.

American Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland is one of many volunteers currently on the ground helping several areas in Mississippi recover from violent storms that left 25 dead.

“Another factor that keeps hitting me is that is I’ve meet numerous people who are going through this not once, not twice, but this is their third round of their home being destroyed by a tornado,” Rowland said.

She and 150 volunteers are providing essentials like food, water and shelter for those in need.

For many areas, Rowland told CBS 42 there is a long road to recovery. She said the best way the community can help is by making financial contributions.

“Some people need to replace their medical equipment, they need to replace the wheelchair they lost or baby formula, things like that,” Rowland said. “By doing the financial donation, it really helps the best way possible for each family.”

Rowland said 150 more volunteers will travel to Mississippi this week to help. Other local organizations, like the American Legion Post 255 in Fultondale, are also sending help.

They’re collecting food, batteries, blankets and other disaster relief supplies to send to those who have been impacted.

American Legion member George Krigbaum said Fultondale knows firsthand the impact powerful storms can have on an area, which is why its stepping in to help.

“It’s an all-state American Legion family effort,” Krigbaum said. “All the posts in the area — and I mentioned Huntsville and Decatur, Baldwin County, Enterprise — they all contribute.”

For information on how to donate to American Legion, click here.