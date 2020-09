BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Birmingham apartment early Friday morning and if a person had died from it.

First responders first received a call after 4 a.m. about a fire at the Watertown Lodge Apartments. The call was later downgraded to a smoke fire after they found light smoke in the downstairs apartment. Upon arrival, firefighters found small spots fires that they considered a material fire that were quickly put out.