Local organization preparing for Pink Palace Casino

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama wants you to enjoy a Vegas-style night for a good cause. The organization is hosting Pink Palace Casino Night.

The event will feature Vegas-style gaming such as Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps and Slot Machines. There will also be a silent auction, live entertainment from II DA Maxx and catering by Kathy G. All proceeds will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The Pink Palace Casino Night will be held on July 24 at Soiree Event Gallery. The gallery is located at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane in Birmingham. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. You can find more information about the event by clicking here.