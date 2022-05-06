BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and parent company Nexstar are highlighting efforts to end food insecurity across the country.

Here in Central Alabama, a local nonprofit is setting up three food pantries. The organization, “Margins: Women Helping Women,” is providing meals to those in need, even when food banks are closed. They’re located on English Knoll Road in the city’s West End neighborhood, and Valley Brook Road.

