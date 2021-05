BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham is hosting their annual Clearing the Path event. This year’s focus will be on childcare.

The event will include a conversation on childcare on Alabama’s economy and women in the workforce from a panel of community leaders. Guests will also receive an exclusive look at the upcoming Clearing the Path report.

The event will be held via Stream Yard on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking on this link.