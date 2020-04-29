Local musicians impacted by COVID-19 closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic is making life difficult for local artists who rely on entertaining large crowds for a living.

Birmingham singer and songwriter Terry Adams went from playing several shows a week at local entertainment venues and traveling for gigs, to not being able to play for an audience at all.

“All the venues we play at are shutdown. Any entertainment district is shut down. You can’t play private parties, you know, you can’t play in any groups of people, so there’s really no outlet for what we do,” Adams says.

Adams plays guitar and sings with The Trey Lewis Band.

The husband and father of two helps support his family through music.

“The whole band, it’s what we do full-time, so everyone is unemployed and everyone has houses and cars.”

Adams says the financial challenges are something you can get used to as a local artist, but not being able to perform is proving difficult.

“It’s been tough, not only not being able to play for money, but most of us love music. It’s our passion, so it’s being separated from something that makes you happy, that’s a part of you, not just what you do.”

There are other ways to help support local musicians during the shelter-in-place orders.

Adams says to follow local artists on social media and tune in to their Facebook lives or shop online merchandise supporting the bands.

He also says you can download their songs on iTunes, Spotify, or any other music streaming service to continue supporting their work.

