HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you spend any amount of time with John O’Malley, it’s going to be an adventure. The proud Marine veteran tells me there is no such thing as a former Marine, “once a Marine, always a Marine”, O’Malley says from his home in Hoover.

Signs of his stint in the Marines decorate his place. The subject of his time in the Corps, comes with a warning: “I don’t know if you know this, but when you’re in the Marine Corps you have to be bilingual: English and Profanity,” O’Malley tells me, jokingly.

The four-and-a-half years spent in the Marines from 1961 to 1965 left their mark on O’Malley.

“I never looked back, they taught me a lot of different things and mostly good things. There were a lot of questionable things about the Corps, but mostly good stuff. And I took what they taught me and applied it to my life and I still do it today. As we say in the Marine Corps, I’m gung ho. Self motivated, positive, make it happen, find a way, all that kind of good stuff.”

After the Marine Corps, O’Malley would go on to build a successful career in the healthcare industry, which is what brought him to Alabama back in 1992. Where he not only found a home but also a cause that captured his heart.

As part of the Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama, John O’Malley directs his efforts to reducing veteran suicide. The suicide rate of veterans is 21% higher than the general population, and everyday twenty-two veterans are lost to suicide.

And while the need is great, O’Malley says the efforts are making a difference.

“Since we started our program, to my knowledge, we have 22 veterans that we deterred from taking their life,” said O’Malley.

And through his work with the alliance, O’Malley has spearheaded a web resource at vetforcemultiplier.org that is one of the nation’s best. He says being a part of an effort that helps save the lives of his fellow soldiers, is as good as it gets.

For any veterans out there who are struggling, O’Malley encourages them to join the Veterans Administration, find a veterans group and a place to belong and bookmark vetforcemultiplier.org.