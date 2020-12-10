Local mail carriers encourage early shipping to ensure early package arrival in time for the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Christmas coming up in just two weeks, the way many gifts are being given this year has changed with many choosing not to shop in person or sending their gifts through shipping stores as a precautionary measure.

For UPS Ground delivery, package cut off times is Dec. 15, three-day option delivery is Dec. 21, two-day option is Dec. 22 and next day air is Dec. 23. UPS staff say since Christmas is on a Friday this year, this helps with delivery flow since they can send out packages throughout most of the week. They have also hired additional employees to keep up with the increase in business, but they are still advising the public to ship early.

“We are up somewhat over last year and primarily because people are staying at home more and ordering online and that means more returns. We do a phenomenal amount of amazon returns that’s a big part of our day. So we are seeing more and more traffic than this time of year than we normally would and it’s ramping up more and more as we get closer to Christmas,” Jeff Flannery, UPS store area franchise owner Jeff Flannery said.

Flannery suggests to package your items for a package guarantee if you ship with UPS to ensure the value of the package is covered and shipping if it is not delivered.