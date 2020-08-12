Local leaders respond to Sen. Kamala Harris Vice President nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales said it’s powerful to see California Sen. Kamala Harris selected as Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

The historic selection comes as Harris is the first African-American woman to appear in a major party ticket in a presidential election.

Scales said Biden’s historic pick of an African-American woman as his running mate in the 2020 presidential campaign is powerful.

“I believe it says that for a change, women have a seat at the table and that our issues matter,” Scales said. “More importantly, as an African-American woman, who happens to be in leadership role, myself, I value that point that we are recognizing that women are above beauty we also represent brains.”

