Local leaders discuss community policing in panel discussion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It is ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend, a national movement meant to tackle the divide between law enforcement, the community and faith leaders.

The Birmingham Police Department, Friday, started a dialogue with an hour-long panel discussion. It included topics like reconciliation, police brutality and bridging the gap.

“If we are to change the narrative of what we are dealing with and be true bridge builders, we have must have initiatives like this faith and blue community dialogue,” Moderator and CBS 42 News Anchor Art Franklin said.

Franklin says it is past time for communication between police, faith leaders and the community. He opened the Faith and Blue panel discussion by telling participants that bridging communities can save lives and, in the midst of senseless violence nationwide, there can be no lip service.

“We can’t move forward without real, sincere communication between the stake-holders,” Franklin said.

That is what the evening was about. It included panelists, like the Birmingham Police Chief, the Jefferson County District Attorney and the U.S. Attorney for Northern Alabama.

Panelists discussed the importance of compassion, empathy, and better meeting the needs of the communities they serve.

“The relationship between black and brown people and the police department is intergenerational. If we don’t change the culture of the institution, it doesn’t matter what individual is in there,” questioned Brandon Johnson with the City of Birmingham’s Peace and Policy.

Some panelists said the budget, or not enough of one, is a hurdle in creating community programs. It’s a far from calls to defund the police.

“What I can see from ‘defund the police’ is that we finally reached a converging point where people are saying, ‘before we move from this spot, we have to have change in how we deal with people, the way we police people,’ and that’s a good thing to do,” Municipal Court Judge Andra Sparks explained.

Panelists agree change is necessary and that this kind of discussion is the first step in the right direction.

“We have to have the action behind it. Its not just words. We have to stay engaged,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said.

