BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Halloween weekend upon us, local law enforcement wants to make sure children stay safe.

Officials with ALEA and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tell CBS42 there’s nothing wrong with letting your children go a little candy crazy, especially on Halloween. But while kids collect treats, parents should be present and aware of possible tricks, especially from strangers.

Corporal Reginal King with ALEA says you never want to enter a stranger’s home when trick or treating.

Sergeant Robin Turner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Halloween should be fun, but you just don’t know who might be behind unknown doors.

“By all means, probably the best practice is to go trick or treating in areas that you’re familiar with, not so much that you’re unfamiliar with,” Sergeant Turner said.

Meschelle McMichael says her family lives in a tight-knit neighborhood, but out of concern for her son’s safety, they never let him roam alone.

“I don’t feel comfortable with sending out our little ones on their own, but, you know, just making myself known and familiarizing myself the area,” McMichael said.

For a fun and safe Halloween experience, Corporal King encourages parents to plan their candy trail routes ahead of time.

“We want to make sure parents know the route, they have created the route, they know the route and they know exactly where they’re sending their kids,” King said.

For those going door to door, Sergeant Turner says it is important to avoid areas where registered sex offenders live. You can find this information online on their sex offender registry or via their app.

“You can type in the streets you’re going to, the cities that you’re going to be in, and it will actually give you a real-time list of the registered sex offenders in that area,” Sergeant Turner said. “It’ll also give you an up-to-date photo that we update on a regular basis.”

For more information about how you can look for registered sex offenders in your area, Corporal King says you find that information online by clicking here.