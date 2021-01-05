Local Jeopardy! contestant reminisces as last Trebek episodes air this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-native, Samford University alumna and former Jeopardy! contestant Amy Cheek-Fineburg reminisces on time on show as Trebek’s last episodes air this week on CBS 42.

She was 19 when she heard her name announced on national television. The host of that show America has come to love, of course, was Alex Trebek.

Birmingham-native and Samford alumna Amy Cheek.

“His presence there made it such to where you didn’t feel all of the nervousness and the ‘oh my goodness, I’m on national TV feeling that you would have with other shows,” Cheek-Fineburg said reflecting on Trebek’s composure.

She was part of Jeopardy’s College Championship, representing Samford University.

A signed photo from Trebek that Cheek-Fineburg still cherishes to this day.

“He hosted for 37 years so he saw thousands and thousands come through,” Cheek-Fineburg said. “But the fact that every one of us felt that we were a part of a family speaks to not only Alex but the whole Jeopardy! team.”

Cheek-Fineburg came back to campus following her run to a mini-fan club – people started associated her with Jeopardy!. So when Trebek passed away this last November, people reached out, knowing it likely hit her, and the other hundreds of other contestants, especially hard.

“Several people talked about how family members recognized there would be some grief,” she said. “My husband even was like ‘are you okay? Alex just passed.’ I’m like, ‘yeah I’m gonna need a minute.’ I’m gonna need a minute to grieve the passing of someone who played such an integral part in a highlight of my life.’”

Looking forward, Cheek-Fineburg says she’s betting a big wager that the show will pick the right person to fill Trebek’s shoes

Jeopardy! has announced Greatest of all Time Tournament Champion Ken Jennings will serve as interim host.

“There are so many candidates and social media certainly has all of their opinions of who should take over,” she said. “I just hope it’s someone who continues that sense of Jeopardy! being a place where knowing trivia and being smart is valued.”

So while even though Cheek-Fineburg and other contestants lost the Canadian quizzing legend, she’s left with a trove of memories.

The last Jeopardy! episodes Alex Trebek taped before he passed are airing each day this week at 3:30 p.m. CST on CBS 42.