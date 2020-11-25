Local group helping feed hungry families by rescuing wasted food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Feeding America, one in four children across the country will go hungry this Thanksgiving.

A Birmingham non-profit, Grace Klein Community, rescues food that would otherwise go to waste and gives it to people in need.

“We used to operate as a food bank, but COVID changed that,” Carla Phillips, a volunteer with the group, said. “Cars will come thru and we’ll put it in people’s trunks. so that is how we distribute the food now. this started in March and we’ve been running it this way since.”

The group gives bread and a sweet item in every box. Food is given to people who apply on their website. They also ask for monetary donations and volunteer help. If you’d like to do that, you can visit this site as well.