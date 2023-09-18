BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school seniors across the nation are making final decisions on where they would like to continue their education, and the local Omega Psi Phi fraternity graduate chapter is accepting submissions for its international high school essay contest.

The contest is part of the fraternity’s Annual International Achievement Week Observance scheduled for November 12-18. Local contest winners will advance to the state competition, district competition and possibly the national competition.

The topic for the essay contest is as follows: With Politics gaining the bulk of discussion, what

can the younger generation do to ensure that elected leaders understand the impact of gaining their vote? Winners of the contest will receive scholarships of varying amounts.

The deadline for entry into the contest is October 20. Visit the following site for additional contest details.