Local Food Banks face increased demand

Birmingham, Ala.(WIAT)–Metro West Ministries Food Bank has seen the number of families they serve quadruple. The economic fall out associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has meant more people relying on food banks to help make ends meet.

Bob Sanders is one of the organizers at Metro West Ministries Food Bank in Fairfield. Sanders said they have seen an increase in families relying on the boxes of food they make available three times a week at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He said “we’ve gone from seeing 150 peope at the most to one thousand people in the last few weeks.

Non Perishable Foods at Metro West Food Bank

Metro West Food Bank is now utilizing a drive through food bank to meet the needs of the families they serve. Thedric Brackett volunteers at Metro West Food Bank. He said, “it’s not normally procedure for them to drive through. Normally they come in, fill out an application and then we’ll give them food. But since the pandemic. We just give them as they come up.”

Wednesday morning the line stretched around the block before they opened up at 9 AM. They typically serve all they boxes of food they can pack up until Noon. They do this three days a week.

According to Feeding America many of their local affiliated food banks are utilizing drive thru as a way to deliver boxes of food during the COVID-19 pandemic. It keeps volunteers and the people they serve safe. They also encourage contactless volunteering from home to help make a difference at your local food bank.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is part of the Feeding America network. It’s where Metro West Ministries Food Bank buys it’s food. One of the volunteers said, they would like to have a few more dollars so they could build up a little food inventory and not have to pick up as often. The volunteer said, “we are committed to doing what we have to do; Feed people what we have.”

COVID-19 is stressing the resources of this little food bank that just restarted back in September of 2019. For the families they serve in the Fairfield area it’s made a difference. They are a 501c3 located at 799 61st St. Fairfield, AL 35064. If you would like to make direct donations send them to P.O. Box 46 Fairfield, AL 35064.