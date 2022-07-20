BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With temperatures consistently reaching high into the nineties, local farms have been impacted. Farmers say cattle and other produce, like hay, struggle to progress as planned under these hot summer conditions.

Nelson Cattle and Hay Farm in Jefferson County has noticed that in extreme heat, cattle and hay need special help from the farmers to successfully produce.

Nelson Cattle and Hay Farm owner, Evan Nelson, says his cattle spend the majority of their day hidden under shaded trees or bathing in a pond. He says when they’re not eating or grazing the field, they aren’t putting on the sufficient weight to sell.

To make sure the cattle reach full potential, Nelson says they supplement with extra food and water.

“We’ll supplement and make sure they’re getting an adequate amount of water, make sure the feeding troths are full and the water troths are full, and that the pond is in good shape,” said Nelson.

Without the proper amount of water, Nelson also says hay production will not be as strong in the extreme heat.

With 40% of their hay going to cattle for nutrients, the success of cattle sales partially depends on the success of their hay production.

“If the hay is doing well, you know, if we have enough hay in the barn, not only do the cows do better, but the farmer does better cause there’s a little less stress knowing they’ll have plenty of feed over the winter.”

For the best results, Nelson says they often work with cattle early in the morning and with hay throughout the day.

He also noted that with extra labor and supplement costs on the farmer’s end, there will likely be a price increase for consumers. Nelson says farmers can only control so much after weather takes over.

“It’s just that time of the year that, you just, whatever the weather throws at you, take it and you live with it and you do it again tomorrow,” said Nelson.

While the heat can have negative effects, Nelson says he and his team do their best no matter what to serve the community successfully and with care.