BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have people here at home scrambling to fill up their gas tanks. Many fear gas prices will skyrocket as soon as Wednesday following Russia’s latest move.

All eyes are on Russia and Ukraine as what President Joe Biden is calling ‘the beginning of a Russian invasion’ played out Tuesday.

Here in Alabama, concerns over this conflict and its impacts on the U.S. continue to grow. Many people are wondering what this will do to gas prices. Right now, a gallon of gas sits close to $4 a gallon and that could increase in the coming days.

Tuesday President Biden blocked supplies to two major Russian companies. While we aren’t seeing a full-on invasion yet, we can expect to see some impacts here in Alabama.

Dr. Margaret Peacock is an associate professor of Russian history at the University of Alabama. She said as tensions increase, she believes an attack is very likely at this point. As we wait and see how this all plays out she warns that you should also be mindful of your social media.

“I think everyone needs to be skeptical of their Twitter feed right now. Because the extent to which they are functioning in social media to promote particular propaganda projects that are largely international is vast right,” Peacock said. “We’ve known now for a long time that there is significant meddling from Russia in the Twitter verse and in social media in general. So, there’s definitely a need to be careful.”

Peacock said America is once again faced with the question of whether to sit back and allow an invasion of a sovereign country to happen. She said history has proven time and time again that the idea of putting American troops in Russia’s backyard is a recipe for a nightmare.

Peacock said it’s still unclear how exactly the U.S. will respond. For now, she said all we can do is wait.